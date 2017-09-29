OneRepublic Share Fireworks-Filled ‘Rich Love’ Video

Filed Under: OneRepublic, seeb

By Scott T. Sterling

It looks like one heck of a party.

OneRepublic have shared an eye-catching music video for the single, “Rich Love,” which features Norwegian production trio Seeb.

Related: OneRepublic Performs Duet with Teen Who Overcame Brain Surgery 

Directed by Isaac Rentz, the clip was shot overnight on the 4th Street bridge in downtown Los Angeles.

In the video, singer Ryan Tedder is seen walking across the bridge and is soon joined by a troupe of dancers as an endless stream of fireworks illuminate the night sky.

Check out the new clip below.

More From 98.7 AMP Radio - More Hit Music Every Hour

MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music And CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.
Kendrick Lamar to Perform at The Palace this JulyTravis Scott and D.R.A.M. will open.

Listen Live