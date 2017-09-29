McDonald's, Chicken Tenders

McDonald's Is Bringing Back Chicken Tenders

(Source: Twitter/@McD_Detroit)

By Nathan Vicar
@NathanVicar

(AMP) — Watch out McNuggets, there’s a new tender in town.

McDonald’s has unleashed their Buttermilk Crispy Tenders — its newest take on the finger fast food classic. According to McDonald’s, the tenders are made with 100 percent white meat chicken that’s been battered, lightly seasoned and breaded.  They’re also free of artificial flavors, colors and preservatives.

The tenders are being served alongside any of McDonald’s nine signature sauces, which includes Honey Mustard, Spicy Buffalo, Tangy BBQ, Sriracha Mac, Sweet & Sour, Hot Mustard, Creamy Ranch, Honey and their new “Signature Sauce.”

McDonald’s first introduced chicken tenders as Chicken Selects in 2002, but eventually phased them out in 2013.

A four-piece meal will be sold for $3.99 for a limited time.

 

