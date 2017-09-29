Gwen Stefani Spreads Early Holiday Cheer with Sexy ‘Santa Baby’

By Jon Wiederhorn

Everyone loves holiday cheer, and around Halloween every year the floodgates usually open for a festive barrage of Christmas albums and singles, along with retail shops full of holiday merchandise. This year, Gwen Stefani was feeling so jolly she couldn’t wait that long to release a couple of Christmas songs.

“Santa Baby” is the second single from her Christmas album You Make It Feel Like Christmas, following on the heels of the title track, an original written and recorded with her significant other Blake Shelton.

“Santa Baby” is a Christmas standard, and it rose to prominence when Eartha Kitt released it in 1953. Since then, the sexy song has been covered by Kylie Minogue, Ariana Grande and others. Stefani’s version is no doubt (no pun intended) slinky, but the lilting rhythm gives it a pleasant country vibe.

Listen to Gwen’s “Santa Baby” Below: