Chill, Nicki Minaj Didn’t Stab Anyone With A Fork

Nicki Minaj is not one to back down, remember this?

Recently the kween tweeted about a #tbt that was on her mind:

When I was about 11 I snapped @ a slumber party n startin beatin da shit out this girl who was pickin on me! Lmao. Her name was Dameka — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) March 31, 2012

Totally relatable because we’ve all been there, right? Well Dameka (or someone claiming to be Dameka) was able to relate, and made sure the twitter universe was aware.

She quoted the tweet saying:

Dameka Williams (@DrunkOnCircus): “B**** you proud of that s***? You ruined the party for everyone and i still got the scars on my leg from when you stabbed me with a fork.”

Saying the internet went wild would be an understatement. She continued to tweet asking her new followers to stop DM’ing her pictures of forks. #lolwat

But Nicki told everyone to shut the fork up.

Can't believe credible news outlets reported this. People will really believe the dumbest shit. [stabbed a Britney fan in leg w/a fork] 🤔 https://t.co/Qr5NWoZlYF — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) September 28, 2017

Dameka’s twitter account has since been suspended and Nicki is still the kween (literally, she has a key to Queens, NY.)