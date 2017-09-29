BREAKING: Kim Kardashian West Confirms Pregnancy!

It’s been a long few months for the Kardashians. First there were rumors that Kim found a surrogate and that the surrogate was pregnant, most recently Kylie and Khloe have been rumored to be pregnant as well… we really can’t keep up with these Kardashian ladies.

But Kim came to our rescue via twitter and confirmed her pregnancy! She posted a tease for the upcoming Keeping Up With The Kardashians season and the ending of the trailer is a grand finale for the business mogul.

Season 14 is gonna be wild. Tune in this Sunday!!! #KUWTK pic.twitter.com/rnpIdGiNyK — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 28, 2017

So far, those are the full details of this breaking story. We’re still waiting to find out if the other two sisters are pregnant, but in the meantime…

Congratulations to Kim Kardashian West and her husband Kanye West!

