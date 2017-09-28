Tinashe Shares ‘Thursday Night Football’ Theme ‘Light Up the Night’

Photo: Roy Rochlin / Getty Images

By Scott T. Sterling

If you noticed a new song during this week’s edition of Thursday Night Football, here’s what we know about it.

The song is called “Light Up the Night,” and it’s by pop singer Tinashe. It’s not a single, as she explained to an excited fan on Twitter, adding that she has more new music coming “soon.”

Tinashe’s “Light Up the Night” makes its official debut during tonight’s (Sept. 28) Thursday Night Football game between the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears at Wisconsin’s Lambeau Field on CBS.

Check out  preview of the new track below.

