The Ed Sheeran You Don’t Know: Drunkenly Buys Restaurant, Smells Like ‘Sweat And Shame’

(98.7 AMP) Backstage before his first show at the new Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Ed Sheeran was as self effacing and pleasant as you’d expect him to be.

But he did have a few surprises up his sleeve.

For instance, he says he knows that his mega success as a red-haired man is allowing other gingers to get lucky. And one time he got so drunk at a restaurant he ended up buying it.

“Like I said to them ‘this is so good, can I open one up?'” Sheeran said, laughing. He added the fact he’s a restaurateur is not common knowledge because “I don’t know, I just don’t really like talking about what I do in business. But yeah, I ate somewhere, it was really good and so I opened one up.”

Relax, he doesn’t work there — but he does eat there, though he won’t say where it is.

What he will say is that he knows his success has helped an entire under class of men — those with red hair. “I actually regularly have ginger men come up to me, they keep coming up to me and saying ‘thank you,” he told Julia Lepidi from 987 AMP Radio. “Only in England, though.”

He doesn’t plan to bottle all that sex appeal, though. “I shower twice a day but I don’t feel like I look like I smell good,” Sheeran said. “If you look at a picture of me selling a fragrance I mean what does that smell like? Sweat and shame… Sweat and Shame by Ed Sheeran.”

Eventually, he conceded any fragrance bearing his name would smell like Subway marinara and be called “marinara.”

All the ladies looking forward to that smell should know something about Sheeran’s musical inspiration. “When do I sing about doing it apart from ‘Shape of You?’ he asked Lepidi.

How about the song ‘Don’t?’

“Oh yeah, doing it,” Sheeran responds. “Everyone likes drinking and doing it, right?”

Laughing, Sheeran said it was a fun interview. Afterward, he went onstage for a well reviewed concert in front of 15,000 people in Detroit’s shiny new arena.

Per freep.com, “they got a show filled with Sheeran’s soul-on-his-sleeve material, the stuff that’s made the 26-year-old Brit one of the era’s ubiquitous hit-makers. Chatty, amiable and clearly comfortable in his groove six months into this tour, Sheeran roamed his catalog of sentimental slow jams and lusty love songs, drawing shrieks amid the crowd singalongs.