Maroon 5 and SZA Get Surreal for ‘What Lovers Do’ Video

By Scott T. Sterling

Adam Levine and SZA go on a series of surreal adventures in the music video for Maroon 5’s latest single, “What Lovers Do.”

The Joseph Kahn-directed clip opens with Levine and SZA as kids running through a field with singing deer and dandelions before the young Levine falls from a tree, thanks to a buzzing beehive.

The video shifts through a series of scenarios, including an inner-city marathon and a jet ski race with SZA amidst a pod of dolphins.

It all comes together with a surprise twist ending that snaps the whole thing into focus.

Check out Maroon 5’s new clip below.

