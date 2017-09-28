‘Hocus Pocus’ Remake In Works At Disney Channel: Report

By Nathan Vicar

@NathanVicar

(AMP) — Disney Channel is reportedly in the early stages of development on a new Hocus Pocus TV movie.

According to Deadline, it will be a reimagining of the 1993 cult classic Walt Disney feature, which starred Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy.

Deadline reports the remake is being written by Scarlett Lacey (The Royals), with David Kirschner, producer on the original movie, on board to executive product.

The new Hocus Pocus iteration will have a new cast and director.

Hocus Pocus focuses on three villainous witches, played by Midler, Najimy and Parker, are inadvertently resurrected in Salem, MA.

The movie has been considered a cult hit and staple on Disney Channel and Freeform with annual airings.