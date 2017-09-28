Eye Tattoo Leaves Model Blinded, Warns Others Of Dangers

(AMP) — Warning: Some readers may find these images disturbing

A Canadian model is warning others not to consider eye tattoos after the one she received left her partially blind.

Catt Gallinger, 24, said she went to a tattoo artist earlier this month to get a “scleral tattoo,” a procedure that involves injecting a small amount of ink into the sclera, or the white part of the human eye.

Gallinger says purple dye began seeping from her eye immediately and her eye swelled shut the next day. She since has learned the dye traveled past the sclera deep into her eye itself.

Sharing the dramatic images of her eye on Facebook, she said. “This was caused by undiluted ink, over injection, not enough/smaller injections sights. There are multiple people who can attest that my aftercare was good and any other part of what I am saying.”

“I am NOT sharing this with you to cause trouble, I am sharing this to warn you to research who you get your procedures by as well as how the procedure should be properly done.”

“I took my eyesight for granted and trusted someone I shouldn’t have. And even if this heals, my eyesight is not going to be back,” she said in a tearful video she uploaded Monday.

Since the initial procedure, Gallinger has posted several updates.

On Wednesday, Gallinger revealed in an emotional video that her vision has improved.

However, she says medical professionals have informed her that she will likely never completely regain complete eyesight in the damaged eye.