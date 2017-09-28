Ed Sheeran Sports Custom Red Wings Jersey At Detroit Show

By Nathan Vicar

@NathanVicar

(AMP) — Ed Sheeran brought his one-man show to Little Caesars Arena Wednesday night, which resulted in an unforgettable concert.

Sheeran’s 95-minute set was packed with hit songs, sentimental slow jams and love songs.

He commanded the stage with his array of acoustic guitars and loop-pedal stations.

But one of the best moments came when he walked on stage for an encore.

Much like Bruno Mars did, Sheeran rocked a custom-made Detroit Red Wings jersey on stage.

Love the jersey, #EdSheeran! 😍 #LGRW A post shared by Little Caesars Arena (@littlecaesarsarena) on Sep 27, 2017 at 6:58pm PDT

He rocks the red well.

[Gallery: Ed Sheeran at Little Caesars Arena]