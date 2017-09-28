Ed Sheeran Sports Custom Red Wings Jersey At Detroit Show

By Nathan Vicar
(AMP) — Ed Sheeran brought his one-man show to Little Caesars Arena Wednesday night, which resulted in an unforgettable concert.
Sheeran’s 95-minute set was packed with hit songs, sentimental slow jams and love songs.
He commanded the stage with his array of acoustic guitars and loop-pedal stations.
But one of the best moments came when he walked on stage for an encore.
Much like Bruno Mars did, Sheeran rocked a custom-made Detroit Red Wings jersey on stage.
He rocks the red well.
