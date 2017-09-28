Beyoncé Gets ‘Chunky’ for Bruno Mars

Bey shared photos from a recent Bruno Mars concert.
By Hayden Wright

Beyoncé’s Instagram account isn’t a day-to-day chronicle of her A-list life so much as a gallery of high-concept DIY fashion shoots. Whether she’s debuting a new Halloween costume, revealing her newborn twins or heading to an event, each outfit and aesthetic gets packaged in a funky, caption-less series of slideshows. Last night was no different: Bey had Bruno Mars’ 24k Magic track “Chunky” on the brain and shared photos and a video of herself rocking “CHUNKY” hoop earrings and a midi-length tracksuit dress.

Billboard reports that the images were taken when Beyoncé attended a recent Bruno Mars concert at Madison Square Garden. In the photos, we get close-ups of Bey’s jewelry and nails, as well as a shot of Beyoncé and Jay-Z walking down a hallway together. “Chunky” serves as the soundtrack to the slideshow video: “Oh, chunky/ Looking for them girls with the big old hoops/ That drop it down in daisy dukes/ Yeah, them the ones I’m trying to recruit/ I’m looking at you.”

See the video and photos here:

