WATCH: 98.7 AMP Listener Shares Pretty Funny Video Ahead Of Ed Sheeran Concert

(Source: Twitter/@EmmaRomick)

By Nathan Vicar
@NathanVicar

(AMP) — We all have that one “hot jam” or radio station that just makes everything better.

In honor of Wednesday night’s Ed Sheeran concert at Little Caesars Arena, Emma Romick shared a video of herself requesting some “hot jamz” after getting her wisdom teeth taken out in 2015.

Of course, Romick specifically requests putting on 98.7 AMP Radio. We are flattered, by the way!

As soon as her dad turns it to the station, Sheeran’s “Thinking Out Loud” begins playing over the speaker.

Romick immediately starts singing along, which was impressive. Watch the video below.

Thank you to Emma Romick for sharing the video with us!

 

