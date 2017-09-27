Twitter Amps Up Their Character Limit

By Nathan Vicar
@NathanVicar
(AMP) — You’ve been warned, the tweets in your timeline are about to get supersized.
Twitter announced Tuesday that it will start testing 280-character tweets, doubling the previous character limit, in an effort to help users be more expressive.
One of the big news on social media Tuesday was the announcement that Twitter is amping up their character limit.
“Our research shows us that the character limit is a major cause of frustration for people Tweeting in English,” the company said in a blog post. “When people don’t have to cram their thoughts into 140 characters and actually have some to spare, we see more people Tweeting – which is awesome!”
About 9 percent of all tweets today are exactly 140 characters, Twitter says.
Needless to say, the announcement came with mixed feelings.