Twitter Amps Up Their Character Limit

By Nathan Vicar

@NathanVicar

(AMP) — You’ve been warned, the tweets in your timeline are about to get supersized.

Twitter announced Tuesday that it will start testing 280-character tweets, doubling the previous character limit, in an effort to help users be more expressive.

One of the big news on social media Tuesday was the announcement that Twitter is amping up their character limit.

“Our research shows us that the character limit is a major cause of frustration for people Tweeting in English,” the company said in a blog post. “When people don’t have to cram their thoughts into 140 characters and actually have some to spare, we see more people Tweeting – which is awesome!”

About 9 percent of all tweets today are exactly 140 characters, Twitter says.

Needless to say, the announcement came with mixed feelings.

Get off my lawn! Bring me my cane and my prune juice! We'll be late for Bingo! – People uptight about 280 characters on Twitter — ..And Justin For All (@Staggfilms) September 27, 2017

Okay so Twitter decided to increase the number of characters from 140 to 280. I honestly think that by having 140 characters, it’ll challenge everyone to really think what they want to say in their tweet. OMG THIS TWEET IS SO LONG. Is this a blog post? Or an article? Hahahahaha. — LEPP (@iamlepp) September 27, 2017

What @Twitter users REALLY want : ✔ Minute window of edit function

✔ 'X & X others liked this' removal They don't want : ❌ 280 characters — Volf (@VolfMech) September 27, 2017

small brain: awkwardly cutting your tweets down to 140 characters

medium brain: threading your tweets

big brain: taking a screenshot of your oversized tweet and tweeting that

exploding brain: reverse-engineering to forcibly enable Twitter's just-announced 280 character expansion — Ash 🐺 (@_Ninji) September 26, 2017

Twitter is expanding tweets to 280 characters? That is great news because now we can tell you how to get free beer for the rest of your lif — Stone Brewing (@StoneBrewing) September 26, 2017