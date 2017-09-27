There’s Already A Pregnant Kylie Jenner Halloween Costume

(AMP) — Kylie Jenner hasn’t even confirmed her pregnancy news, but a company is already selling her baby bump as a Halloween costume.

For $59.95, you can buy Yandy’s “Reality Star in the Making” costume which includes, a form-fitting runway dress and faux pregnancy belly. Black wig and cell phone for selfies are sadly not included.

They don’t name Jenner, but it sure looks like her.

The costume in question is based around this item of clothing that was show on her Instagram last week.

Obsessed with my @fashionnova dress 💎 Get it at FashionNova.com ✨ #ad @fashionnova A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Sep 19, 2017 at 9:10am PDT

Jenner and rapper Travis Scott are expecting their first child, according to a new report in People.

“They started telling friends a few weeks ago,” a source told the publication. “The family has known for quite some time. She is really excited and so is Travis!”

The Jenner costume is the latest gimmick from Yandy, which also created a Harry Potter themed lingerie, a fake news dress and a sexy Cecil the lion costume.