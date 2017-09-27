Jon Snow, Game Of Thrones, Ygritte, Kit Harrington, Rose Leslie, Marriage, Engaged

Game Of Thrones’ Jon Snow And Ygritte Are Getting Married In Real Life

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 12: Actor Kit Harington and actress Rose Leslie attend the season 7 premiere of "Game Of Thrones" at Walt Disney Concert Hall on July 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

By Nathan Vicar
(AMP) — Unlike Jon Snow, Kit Harrington knows something.

Game of Thrones power couple Jon Snow (Kit Harrington) and Ygritte (Rose Leslie) are getting married in real life.

The announcement was made through The Times of London newspaper on Wednesday.

Snow and Ygritte’s chemistry heated up many scenes throughout seasons 2, 3 and 4 of the popular HBO show.

The two reportedly started dating during the series’ second season in 2012.  They denied any relationship until 2016, CNN reports.

In June, Harrington appeared on “The Late Late Show With James Cordon” and said he had moved in with his “other best friend, Rose.”

“So, I’m very, very happy and it’s going well,” he said.  “She has all sorts of ideas for the house.”

Nicole Kidman, who also was a guest on the show, asked Harrington if he and Leslie were going to get married.

“I just think it’s kind of nice if you’re going to live together, maybe to at least get engaged,” Kidman said.

“I’ve been put on the spot by Nicole Kidman,” Harrington said. “I mean, it’s a step by step, step by step.”

A happier ending for the actor and actress than their TV show counterparts, that’s for sure.

 

