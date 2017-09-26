WHAT IS IN THE WATER Khloe Kardashian… PREGNANT?!

Whether you like it or not, the Kardashian family is growing… rapidly.

With Kylie‘s alleged pregnancy announced Friday by a source, Kim‘s surrogate carrying her’s and Kanye’s third child, and now… Khloe?!

Buzzfeed reports that “Khloé Kardashian is pregnant, a source with knowledge of the situation confirmed to BuzzFeed News on Tuesday.” Her first child, expected with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, due date not yet confirmed.

❥ իմ սեր ❥ Im ser ❥ All my Love ❥ A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Aug 6, 2017 at 1:17pm PDT

Tristan’s thoughts?

👀👀 — Tristan Thompson (@RealTristan13) September 26, 2017

It’s not completely a surprise for big fans of KUWTK, as Khloe mentioned in an episode, “He wants to have about five or six kids with me and that’s lovely, we could start at one and we could grow from there.”