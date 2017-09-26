Taylor Swift’s Alleged Stalker Deemed Unfit to Stand Trial: Report

Photo: Valerie Macon / AFP / Getty Images

By Scott T. Sterling

Taylor Swift will be able to rest a little easier now.

According to the New York Daily News, an alleged stalker who’s been hounding the star has been committed to a state psychiatric facility after being deemed unfit to stand trial by a court doctor.

The alleged stalker, Mohammed Jaffar, appeared in Manhattan Supreme Court, where Justice Laura Ward had him sent to the facility.

Jaffar is accused of calling Swift’s management company 60 times in two weeks, followed by repeated visits to her New York apartment to ring her doorbell.

He was arrested in March after violating court orders to stay away from the pop star, and will stay in psychiatric care until found fit to stand trial on charges of stalking and burglary.

