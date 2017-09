By Nathan Vicar

@NathanVicar

(AMP) — Rapper B.o.B is doing everything to try and prove that the Earth is flat.

The “Nothin’ on You” star has started a GoFundMe page to raise money to find Earth’s curve and see if our planet is actually around.

He needs a $200,000 investment to launch satellites into space to observe and disprove centuries of science and research.

On Tuesday afternoon, the “Show BoB The Curve”campaign had $1,936.