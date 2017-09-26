IT, Sequel, Pennywise The Clown, Date, 2019

‘IT’ Officially Sets Sequel Date

Filed Under: Clown, it, movie, Pennywise, Sequel
(Source: YouTube/Warner Bros. Pictures)

By Nathan Vicar
@NathanVicar

(AMP) — Pennywise the Dancing Clown is getting ready to terrorize audiences all over again.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, New Line Cinema and Warner Bros. announced that a sequel to the horror blockbuster IT will hit theaters, including IMAX locations, on Sept. 6, 2019.

Writer Gary Dauberman and director AndyMushietti are both expected for the sequel, which will follow the events of Stephen King’s original novel.

IT: Chapter 2 will pick up 27 years after the first film, following grown-up versions of each character.

IGN reports Pennywise actor Bill Skarsgård said he hopes to explore the more “abstract and metaphysical” aspects of Stephen King’s book in the sequel.

Since its launch earlier this month, the film adaption of King’s book has shattered numerous records.

Check out this trailer for the 2017 release below:

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 AMP Radio - More Hit Music Every Hour

MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music And CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.
Kendrick Lamar to Perform at The Palace this JulyTravis Scott and D.R.A.M. will open.

Listen Live