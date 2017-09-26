‘IT’ Officially Sets Sequel Date

By Nathan Vicar

(AMP) — Pennywise the Dancing Clown is getting ready to terrorize audiences all over again.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, New Line Cinema and Warner Bros. announced that a sequel to the horror blockbuster IT will hit theaters, including IMAX locations, on Sept. 6, 2019.

Writer Gary Dauberman and director AndyMushietti are both expected for the sequel, which will follow the events of Stephen King’s original novel.

IT: Chapter 2 will pick up 27 years after the first film, following grown-up versions of each character.

IGN reports Pennywise actor Bill Skarsgård said he hopes to explore the more “abstract and metaphysical” aspects of Stephen King’s book in the sequel.

Since its launch earlier this month, the film adaption of King’s book has shattered numerous records.

Check out this trailer for the 2017 release below: