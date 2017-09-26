Ed Sheeran, Divide, Tour, Need To Know, Detroit, Little Caesars Arena

Ed Sheeran In Detroit: What You Need To Know

Photo: Glenn Hunt / Getty Images

By Nathan Vicar
@NathanVicar

(AMP) — Multiple-Grammy award winning pop superstar, Ed Sheeran will play a sold-out show Wednesday at the newly opened Little Caesars Arena.

Sheeran’s big 2017 includes hit songs “Shape of You, “Perfect” and “Castle on the Hill,” as well as his buzzed-about cameo appearance on HBO’s “Game Of Thrones.”

The English singer-songwriter will be promoting his “Divide” album in Detroit.  Prep for the show with these notes:

Tickets

On Tuesday morning, Ticketmaster.com offered no tickets for sale.  On StubHub.com, the asking price for resale tickets ranged from $125 to $5,000.

Performance times

Sheeran is expected to be on stage at 8:30 p.m., preceded by supporting act James Blunt at around 7:30 p.m.  These times are approximate and are subject to change.

Last time

Sheeran’s most recent Detroit area show happened in September 2014 at the now closed Palace Of Auburn Hills.

What to watch for

Wednesday night’s concert will likely begin with “Castle on the Hill,” his look back at his youth that reached No. 6 on Billboard magazine’s Hot 100 chart.  An eye-popping stage, nicknamed “the chalice” by its designer, is defined by five curved video screens.  Sheeran has typically been playing approximately 17 songs per show.

He recently shared a new animated lyric video for his latest single, “Perfect.” Watch it below.

