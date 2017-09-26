Camila Cabello Sang ‘Havana’ & Fangirled About Madonna on ‘Fallon’

Madonna got Camila into the groove.
By Hayden Wright

Last night, Camila Cabello stopped by The Tonight Show as host Jimmy Fallon’s musical guest: She performed “Havana” from her debut solo album The Hurting, The Healing, The Loving. Clad in a red vinyl jumpsuit, Cabello aced some sexy, Spanish choreography with two backup dancers against a yellow backdrop.

In the green room, Camila couldn’t contain her excitement about Madonna, who also appeared on last night’s show. Cabello was so honored to share an episode with the Queen of Pop that she whipped out a guitar and rewrote some lyrics to “Havana.”

“Madonna, na na na—she’s on the show tonight. Madonna, na na na—she is a living legend,” she sang. Camila shared the impromptu acoustic version (which served as a warm-up and a tribute) on Twitter.

