Cheese, Healthy

Is Cheese Healthy? There’s An Answer For That

(Source: Flickr/Roxanne Ready)

By Nathan Vicar
(AMP) — This story will either make your day or ruin it depending on how much of a cheese fan you are.

A CNN report asked the question, “Is Cheese Healthy?” The answer is yes, but in moderation.

A registered dietitian said “Cheese does contain some important nutrients, including calcium and protein, along with vitamin B12 and Zinc. However, the calories can add up quickly if you aren’t mindful.”

According to CNN, softer cheeses tend to have fewer calories than hard cheeses: an ounce of whole-milk ricotta (approximately 2 tablespoons) has about 50 calories, an ounce of feta has 75, and an ounce of whole-milk mozzarella has 85 calories.

Cheese is also a source of “bad” cholesterol and one of the biggest culprits of saturated fat in the United States.

So feel free to enjoy cheese, but just don’t overdo it.

