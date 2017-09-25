Beyoncé and JAY-Z Buy $26 Million Hamptons Mansion

By Scott T. Sterling

JAY-Z and Beyoné’s summers just got a whole lot more lavish.

The pop music power couple just plunked down a cool $26 million in the posh East Hamptons, NY, beach community.

According to E! News, the mansion is a stately 12,000 square feet situated on a two-acre site. Among it’s many “state of the art” amenities include bathroom sculpted out of marble from Verona, Italy.

The property is also equipped with an 1,800 square-foot guest cottage that features a living room, full kitchen, two bedrooms and bath.

It’s important to be bicoastal. The couple also recently purchased an L.A. Estate for $88 Million.

So where do you plan on summering next year?

