Kylie Jenner’s Eggo is Reportedly Preggo With Travis Scott’s Baby

By Julia
(Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

 

Welp.

They’re never boring. And if you’re one of those people who “OMG I HATE THE KARDASHIANS STOP REPORTING ABOUT THEM!!!!” you showed up to read about this… and here I am writing this.

It’s okay.

Kylie Jenner and boyfriend (rapper) Travis Scott are reportedly expecting their first child together.

People Magazine dropped the couple’s big news today, saying a source told them, “They started telling friends a few weeks ago. The family has known for quite some time. She is really excited and so is Travis!”

Who’s looks do you think the baby will favor? Here’s my prediction:

Listen Live