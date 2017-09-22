Gwen Stefani Christmas Album To Feature Duet with Blake Shelton

By Robyn Collins

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s new Christmas duet “You Make It Feel Like Christmas” will appear on her Christmas album oy the same, due out October 6th.

The new release will feature a mix of classic and original holiday songs, plus be printed in limited edition white vinyl.

Holiday bundles of the album are also available for fans, featuring Christmas cards and ornaments. Check them out at Gwen Stefani’s website.

Related: Blake Shelton’s New Song ‘I’ll Name the Dogs’ Sounds Like a Proposal

To get in the holiday spirit, take a listen to Stefani and Shelton’s duet, plus see the track list for You Make It Feel Like Christmas below.

Track list for You Make It Feel Like Christmas:

Jingle Bells

Let It Snow

Silent Night

My Gift Is You

When I Was A Little Girl

Last Christmas

You Make It Feel Like Christmas feat. Blake Shelton

Under The Christmas Lights

Santa Baby

White Christmas

Never Kissed Anyone With Blue Eyes

Christmas Eve