‘Cash Me Outside’ Girl Danielle Bregoli Just Released Two New Rap Songs

By Nathan Vicar

@NathanVicar

(AMP) — “Cash Me Outside” girl Danielle Bregoli is trying to takeover the rap game.

The 14-year-old meme star turned rapper, who goes by Bhad Bhabie, dropped new singles—”Hi Bich” and “Whachu Know.” Creative on the spelling.

In her accompanying video, Bregoli causes a court brawl, is strapped to an electric chair, and is resurrected in an innocent looking white gown and veil.

Watch the video below. Warning these songs contain explicit language.

Bregoli became known for the viral video meme and catch phrase “Cash Me Ousside How Bout Dah” after appearing on the Dr. Phil show in September 2016.

Last week, Bregoli announced signing to Atlantic Records – placing her alongside Bruno Mars and Ed Sheeran.