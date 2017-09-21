7-Eleven, Pillsbury, Stuffed Waffle

Pillsbury’s New Stuffed Waffle Sandwiches Could Give The McGriddle Serious Competition

(Source: Pillsbury)

By Nathan Vicar
(AMP) — Pillsbury and 7-Eleven has changed the breakfast food game.

The Stuffed Waffle combines four breakfast favorites into one handy on-the-go meal.

It’s essentially a waffle wrap stuffed with egg, sausage and cheddar cheese.  Yum!

The all-inclusive breakfast wraps have a “sweet maple flavor” in the waffle and will be sold exclusively at 7-Eleven warming ovens nationwide this month for $3, according to Popsugar.com.

The Stuffed Waffle looks like a cross  between Hot Pockets and Taco Bell’s Waffle Tacos.

