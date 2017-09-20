Teens Take Hilarious Homecoming Photos At IKEA

By Nathan Vicar

(AMP) — Homecoming photos in a park, in front of a house, or under a gazebo are so last year.

If you want to stand out for your homecoming photos, go to the world’s largest furniture retailer.

Megan Goulding, a senior from Frisco, Texas, hit up IKEA with her squad and hilariously posed in its staged rooms.

Why take normal homecoming pictures when you can take them at Ikea @IKEAUSA pic.twitter.com/yjFct8MBYs — megan (@MeganReese___) September 17, 2017

“A few weeks ago when we started planning homecoming, we were trying to find out where to take our pictures, and one of the boys, Hayden Mcfarland, said ‘IKEA’ as a joke, but I was totally onboard with it from the beginning,” Goulding told Yahoo Lifestyle.

The 16-year-old is no stranger to IKEA — admitting she has “a lot of furniture from there.”

“I was so excited to pose in all the staged rooms,” said Goulding.

Of the experience, Goulding recalling getting “so many strange looks,” and had to assure shoppers they weren’t “famous or shooting for the IKEA magazine.”

Goulding said on Twitter that they took over 600 photos at IKEA.

We can’t imagine what they will do for their prom or graduation photos.