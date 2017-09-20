Kim Kardashian, High School, Video, Ellen DeGeneres

Kim Kardashian Admits She Cheated On Her High School Exams [VIDEO]

Filed Under: Cheating, High School, Kanye West, kim kardashain
Kim Kardashian West
Kim Kardashian West (Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

(AMP) — Before the television show and marriage to Kanye West, Kim Kardashian was normal like the rest of us.

Well, kind of.

On the debut episode of Ellen DeGeneres’ new YouTube show, “Ellen’s Show Me More,” Kardashian revealed a few juicy details.

She revealed how she used to cheat on her exams in high school, her favorite body part, her first celebrity crush, and her favorite Kanye West song.

Kardashian even did a hilarious spot on impersonation of her sister, Kourtney.

Watch the entire thing below.

 

