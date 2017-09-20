Here’s What’s Coming and Leaving Netflix in October!

It makes me feel better about my life this time of year, because it’s getting colder and I finally feel like it’s excusable to spend all day binging on Netflix.

According to Lifehacker, here’s what’s to coming and getting the boot in the next month:

“October 1

88 Minutes

A Cinderella Story: Once Upon a Song

Before Midnight

Blood Diamond

Boogie Nights

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Cleverman: Season 2

Death Sentence

Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood

Eagle vs. Shark

Eyes Wide Shut

Generation Iron 2

Ghost Patrol

I Love You, Man

Ice Guardians

Lockup: Disturbing the Peace: Collection 1

Made of Honor

Miss Congeniality

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous

Must Love Dogs

Never Let Me Go

No Reservations

Penelope

PJ Masks: Season 1

Set Up

The Reaping

Tokyo Idols

Tommy Boy

Vanished

Veronica

October 2

Mr. Dynamite: The Rise of James Brown

Sleeping with Other People

October 3

13 Demons

Rodney Carrington: Here Comes The Truth — NETFLIX ORIGINAL



Cult of Chucky

The Survivalist

October 4

Raw

October 5



Bonus Family (Bonusfamiljen): Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL



Schitt’s Creek: Season 3

The Fosters: Season 5

October 6

ID-0: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL



Skylanders Academy: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL



Suburra: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL



The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson — NETFLIX ORIGINAL



Word Party: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL



October 7

Middle Man

Chris Brown: Welcome To My Life

October 10

The Skyjacker’s Tale

Christina P: Mother Inferior — NETFLIX ORIGINAL



October 11

Donnie Darko

October 12

Fe de etarras — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM



October 13

El Especial de Alex Fernández, el Especial — NETFLIX ORIGINAL



Kingdom of Us — NETFLIX ORIGINAL



MINDHUNTER: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL



Super Monsters: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL



Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby

The Babysitter — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM



The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM



Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL



October 15

LEGO: City: Season 1Money

OtherLife

She Makes Comics

Belief: The Possession of Janet Moses

West Coast Customs: Season 6

October 17

Patton Oswalt: Annihilation — NETFLIX ORIGINAL



Slasher: Guilty Party — NETFLIX ORIGINAL



October 19

Wedding Unplanned

October 20

1922— NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM



Haters Back Off: Season 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL



One of Us— NETFLIX ORIGINAL



Smurfs: The Lost Village

The Day I Met El Chapo: The Kate del Castillo Story— NETFLIX ORIGINAL



Wheelman — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM



October 23

While We’re Young

Meet the Robinsons

October 24



Wanted: Season 1— NETFLIX ORIGINAL



Wanted: Season 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL



The Mist: Season 1

October 25

The Hateful Eight

The Final Master

La Querida del Centauro: Season 2

October 26

Strange Weather

October 27

Stranger Things 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL



Joan Didion: The Center Will Not Hold— NETFLIX ORIGINAL



October 28

Pup Star: Better 2Gether

October 30

Judah Friedlander: America Is The Greatest Country In The United States— NETFLIX ORIGINAL



October 31

Zumbo’s Just Desserts: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Leaving in October

October 1

30 Rock: Seasons 1 – 7

A Love in Times of Selfies

Across the Universe

Barton Fink

Bella

Big Daddy

Carousel

Cradle 2 the Grave

Crafting a Nation

Curious George: A Halloween Boo Fest

Daddy’s Little Girls

Dark Was the Night

David Attenborough’s Rise of the Animals: Triumph of the Vertebrates: Season 1

Day of the Kamikaze

Death Beach

Dowry Law

Dr. Dolittle: Tail to the Chief

Friday Night Lights: Seasons 1 – 5

Happy Feet

Heaven Knows, Mr. Allison

Hellboy

Kagemusha

Laura

Love Actually

Malcolm in the Middle: Seasons 1 – 7

Max Dugan Returns

Millennium

Million Dollar Baby

Mortal Kombat

Mr. 3000

Mulholland Dr.

My Father the Hero

My Name Is Earl: Seasons 1 – 4

One Tree Hill: Seasons 1 – 9

Patton

Picture This

Prison Break: Seasons 1 – 4

The Bernie Mac Show: Seasons 1 – 5

The Shining

The Wonder Years: Seasons 1 – 6

Titanic

October 19

The Cleveland Show: Seasons 1 – 4

October 21

Bones: Seasons 5 – 11

October 27

Lie to Me: Seasons 2 – 3

Louie: Seasons 1 – 5

Hotel Transylvania 2

October 29