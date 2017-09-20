Here’s What’s Coming and Leaving Netflix in October!

By Julia
Filed Under: Netflix
Photographer: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images

It makes me feel better about my life this time of year, because it’s getting colder and I finally feel like it’s excusable to spend all day binging on Netflix.

According to Lifehacker, here’s what’s to coming and getting the boot in the next month:

October 1

  • 88 Minutes
  • A Cinderella Story: Once Upon a Song 
  • Before Midnight
  • Blood Diamond
  • Boogie Nights
  • Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
  • Cleverman: Season 2
  • Death Sentence
  • Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood
  • Eagle vs. Shark
  • Eyes Wide Shut
  • Generation Iron 2
  • Ghost Patrol
  • I Love You, Man
  • Ice Guardians
  • Lockup: Disturbing the Peace: Collection 1
  • Made of Honor
  • Miss Congeniality
  • Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous
  • Must Love Dogs
  • Never Let Me Go
  • No Reservations
  • Penelope
  • PJ Masks: Season 1
  • Set Up
  • The Reaping
  • Tokyo Idols
  • Tommy Boy
  • Vanished
  • Veronica

October 2

  • Mr. Dynamite: The Rise of James Brown
  • Sleeping with Other People

October 3

  • 13 Demons
  • Rodney Carrington: Here Comes The Truth — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Cult of Chucky
  • The Survivalist

October 4

  • Raw

October 5

  • Bonus Family (Bonusfamiljen): Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Schitt’s Creek: Season 3
  • The Fosters: Season 5

October 6

  • ID-0: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Skylanders Academy: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Suburra: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Word Party: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

October 7

  • Middle Man
  • Chris Brown: Welcome To My Life

October 10 

  • The Skyjacker’s Tale
  • Christina P: Mother Inferior — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

October 11

  • Donnie Darko

October 12

  • Fe de etarras — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

October 13

  • El Especial de Alex Fernández, el Especial — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Kingdom of Us — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • MINDHUNTER: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Super Monsters: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
  • The Babysitter — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
  • The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
  • Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

October 15

  • LEGO: City: Season 1Money
  • OtherLife
  • She Makes Comics
  • Belief: The Possession of Janet Moses
  • West Coast Customs: Season 6

October 17

  • Patton Oswalt: Annihilation — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Slasher: Guilty Party — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

October 19

  • Wedding Unplanned

October 20

  • 1922— NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
  • Haters Back Off: Season 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • One of Us— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Smurfs: The Lost Village
  • The Day I Met El Chapo: The Kate del Castillo Story— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Wheelman — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

October 23

  • While We’re Young
  • Meet the Robinsons

October 24

  • Wanted: Season 1— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Wanted: Season 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • The Mist: Season 1

October 25

  • The Hateful Eight
  • The Final Master
  • La Querida del Centauro: Season 2

October 26

  • Strange Weather

October 27

  • Stranger Things 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Joan Didion: The Center Will Not Hold— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

October 28

  • Pup Star: Better 2Gether

October 30

  • Judah Friedlander: America Is The Greatest Country In The United States— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

October 31

  • Zumbo’s Just Desserts: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Leaving in October

October 1

  • 30 Rock: Seasons 1 – 7
  • A Love in Times of Selfies
  • Across the Universe
  • Barton Fink
  • Bella
  • Big Daddy
  • Carousel
  • Cradle 2 the Grave
  • Crafting a Nation
  • Curious George: A Halloween Boo Fest
  • Daddy’s Little Girls
  • Dark Was the Night
  • David Attenborough’s Rise of the Animals: Triumph of the Vertebrates: Season 1
  • Day of the Kamikaze
  • Death Beach
  • Dowry Law
  • Dr. Dolittle: Tail to the Chief
  • Friday Night Lights: Seasons 1 – 5
  • Happy Feet
  • Heaven Knows, Mr. Allison
  • Hellboy
  • Kagemusha
  • Laura
  • Love Actually
  • Malcolm in the Middle: Seasons 1 – 7
  • Max Dugan Returns
  • Millennium
  • Million Dollar Baby
  • Mortal Kombat
  • Mr. 3000
  • Mulholland Dr.
  • My Father the Hero
  • My Name Is Earl: Seasons 1 – 4
  • One Tree Hill: Seasons 1 – 9
  • Patton
  • Picture This
  • Prison Break: Seasons 1 – 4
  • The Bernie Mac Show: Seasons 1 – 5
  • The Shining
  • The Wonder Years: Seasons 1 – 6
  • Titanic

October 19

  • The Cleveland Show: Seasons 1 – 4

October 21

  • Bones: Seasons 5 – 11

October 27

  • Lie to Me: Seasons 2 – 3
  • Louie: Seasons 1 – 5
  • Hotel Transylvania 2

October 29

  • Family Guy: Seasons 9 – 14″
More from Julia
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Listen Live