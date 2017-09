(AMP) — A man in Worms, Germany is making headlines for all the wrong reasons.

A fire department revealed on Facebook they rescued a man who had got a “sensitive” body part stuck in the hole of a 2.6 kg, roughly 5.5 pound, dumbbell disc.

According to the Facebook post, with the help of a grinder, saw and hydraulic tool, first responders were able to get the man’s suffering body part out of the weight after three hours of work.

They’ve asked that other men not “imitate such actions.”