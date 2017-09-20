Coming to Detroit: Applebee’s/IHOP Hybrid Restaurant

If you ever needed proof that Detroit is coming back, here it is!

There is an Applebee’s/IHOP duo restaurant coming soon downtown. This new hangover-food stop will be located across from the GM Renaissance Center, inside the Millender Center. The downtown Applebee’s/IHOP will seat up to 300 people and include a coffee bar. Not convinced yet? How about this, the menu will include items from both Applebee’s and IHOP.

Yum, we’re in.

Find some more information on the new restaurant here, including photos!

