The Dirty Dog Café presents Alexander Zonjic and Friends in a very intimate venue for some great food and cool jazz!

Demetrius Nabors; keyboards

Kris Kurzawa; guitar

Damon Warmack; bass

Jeff Canady; drums

Friday, November 17th: 6:30pm & 9:00pm

Saturday, November 18th: 6:30pm & 9:00pm

The Dirty Dog Jazz Café is located at 97 Kerchaval in Grosse Pointe Farms, MI 48236.

For more information, call 313-882-5299 or visit www.dirtydogjazz.com.

