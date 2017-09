By Nathan Vicar

@NathanVicar

(AMP) — Could this be the funniest video of 2017? Possibly.

When an adult asks a little child “let me see what you have” when noticing an object in their hand, they never know what it could be.

They just pray it’s not something sharp.

i just laughed for 15 minutes straight pic.twitter.com/zAMgWglksE — madison meyers (@madmeyers) September 17, 2017

Note: don’t give kids knives, unless you want a great internet video.