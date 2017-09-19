The Most Dangerous Celebrity On The Internet May Surprise You

By Nathan Vicar

@NathanVicar

(AMP) — One-time pop punk princess Avril Lavigne has beaten superstar Beyoncé at something.

Lavigne may not be proud of it though — she’s been named the most dangerous celebrity on the internet. Wait what?

According to the Associated Press, cybersecurity firm McAfee said Tuesday Lavigne, whose last album came out in 2013, was the most likely celebrity to “land users on websites that carry viruses or malware.”

Search for the signer reportedly have 14.5 percent chance of bringing people to sites that could threaten cybersecurity, and that risk increases even more worrisome 22 percent if users search her name with the intent of looking for free MP3s.

McAfee reportedly uses its own site ratings to compile the celebrity list, then checks it with searches using Google, Bing and Yahoo.

Lavigne is the first female musician to take the No. 1 spot and replaced Amy Schumer, named the most dangerous celebrity on the internet in 2016. In 2015, it was Dutch trance DJ van Buuren.

Following the “Sk8er Boi” singer, this year’s top 10 online celebrity searches are Bruno Mars, Carly Rae Jepsen, Zayn Malik, Celine Dion, Calvin Harris, Justin Beiber, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Katy Perry and Beyoncé.

Lavigne has recently made headlines because of her battle with Lyme disease. She’s also assured fans her sixth studio album will be here soon.