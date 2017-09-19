Most Dangerous Celebrity On The Internet, Avril Lavigne, McAfee Security

The Most Dangerous Celebrity On The Internet May Surprise You

Filed Under: Avril Lavigne
SEATTLE, WA - MAY 22: Avril Lavigne performs live with her band at WaMu Theater on May 22, 2014 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Suzi Pratt/FilmMagic)

By Nathan Vicar
@NathanVicar

(AMP) — One-time pop punk princess Avril Lavigne has beaten superstar Beyoncé at something.

Lavigne may not be proud of it though — she’s been named the most dangerous celebrity on the internet. Wait what?

According to the Associated Press, cybersecurity firm McAfee said Tuesday Lavigne, whose last album came out in 2013, was the most likely celebrity to “land users on websites that carry viruses or malware.”

Search for the signer reportedly have 14.5 percent chance of bringing people to sites that could threaten cybersecurity, and that risk increases even more worrisome 22 percent if users search her name with the intent of looking for free MP3s.

McAfee reportedly uses its own site ratings to compile the celebrity list, then checks it with searches using Google, Bing and Yahoo.

Lavigne is the first female musician to take the No. 1 spot and replaced Amy Schumer, named the most dangerous celebrity on the internet in 2016.  In 2015, it was Dutch trance DJ van Buuren.

Following the “Sk8er Boi” singer, this year’s top 10 online celebrity searches are Bruno Mars, Carly Rae Jepsen, Zayn Malik, Celine Dion, Calvin Harris, Justin Beiber, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Katy Perry and Beyoncé.

Lavigne has recently made headlines because of  her battle with Lyme disease.  She’s also assured fans her sixth studio album will be here soon.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 AMP Radio - More Hit Music Every Hour

MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music And CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.
Kendrick Lamar to Perform at The Palace this JulyTravis Scott and D.R.A.M. will open.

Listen Live