OUCH! Cameraman Tackles Cheerleader At Football Game [VIDEO]

By Nathan Vicar

(AMP) — A Kansas City Chiefs cheerleader found herself in the wrong spot on Sunday.

The cheerleaders were doing a dance routine when one of them was accidentally knocked down by a camera operator.

Before the collision, the cheerleader does a somersault, sending her forward a few feet and separates herself from the pack. The camera man, who was running across the field, didn’t notice, and took her out.

Great form, terrible timing.

The cheerleader is reportedly doing OK and was not seriously injured, according to local news outlet FOX4.