Macklemore Taps Kesha for New Single ‘Good Old Days’

By Scott T. Sterling

Macklemore is in a reminiscent mood on new single, “Good Old Days,” featuring Kesha.

Related: Macklemore Honors His Grandma Helen

The warm, nostalgic track is the latest in advance of Macklemore’s upcoming new album, Gemini, which is scheduled to debut this Friday, Sept. 22.

“Good Old Days” follows previously released tracks “Glorious” with Skylar Grey and “Marmalade,” featuring Lil Yachty.

“My new song w @macklemore reminds me of being 16 chasing wild dreams not knowing those moments would be so precious,” Kesha said of the track on Twitter.

Check out “Good Old Days” below.