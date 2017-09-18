We Can Survive Tickets On Sale Now

CBS Radio will present its fifth annual We Can Survive show at the historic Hollywood Bowl on Saturday, October 21.

This year, the show features its biggest line-up yet with performances by Alessia Cara, Harry Styles, Kesha, Khalid, Lorde, Macklemore, P!nk, Sam Hunt and Sam Smith.

“To celebrate the show’s fifth anniversary we’ve assembled our biggest ever line-up at the legendary Hollywood Bowl,” said Chris Oliviero, Executive Vice President of Programming, CBS Radio. “We Can Survive is an especially unique show which brings together today’s most popular artists and their fans to raise awareness for a worthy cause and celebrate survivors.”

Tickets range from $49-$249 + fees. This is an all-ages event.

$2 from every ticket sold benefits YSC | Young Survival Coalition

