Watch Taylor Swift Transform into a Zombie

By Scott T. Sterling

Taylor Swift channeled her inner “Thriller” by transforming into a zombie version of herself for the “Look What You Made Me Do” music video.

Swift has shared a new behind-the-scenes video showing her transformation from global pop star into a flesh-eating member of the undead.

A team of makeup and prosthetic artists are seen hovering around Swift as they meticulously make her into a zombie worthy of The Walking Dead. The elaborate makeup process even included her toes, which were painted to look pretty gnarly.

The clip is set to an instrumental snippet from the song “Look What You Made Me Do.” Check it out below.

