Video Posted of Chester Bennington Just Hours Before Suicide

The world took a pause when Linkin Park’s frontman, Chester Bennington, committed suicide earlier this year. Many people close to him had claimed that he didn’t appear sad or depressed in his final days, but that’s not how depression works. His wife, Talinda Bennington, took to Twitter recently to show everyone what depression really looks like:

This is what depression looked like to us just 36 hrs b4 his death. He loved us SO much & we loved him. #fuckdepression #MakeChesterProud pic.twitter.com/VW44eOER4k — Talinda Bennington (@TalindaB) September 16, 2017

The touching video is just another reminder of how serious mental health needs to be taken.

If you or someone you know is struggling with depression or suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: . Or visit their website here.