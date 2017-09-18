Sam Smith Shares Emotional ‘Too Good at Goodbyes’ Video

By Scott T. Sterling

Sam Smith has released the official music video to his new single, “Too Good at Goodbyes.”

Opening with a shot of Smith singing in a recording studio, the heart-wrenching clip mirrors the emotional track with images of different couples captured in intimate moments.

The Luke Monaghan-directed video follows the couples as they deal with the sadness of their relationships coming to an end in a variety of settings, including Smith and an unseen paramour. It ends with a long shot of the singer pensively overlooking a city.

Watch Sam Smith’s video for “Too Good at Goodbyes” below.