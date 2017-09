Man! I thought I was clever my senior year of high school making an ugly face in my student ID, but North Farmington High School killed the game! And have since gained PLENTY of attention from it!

It started out for a few of them just being silly, but has since become the most EPIC TRADITION OF ALL TIME to dress up as pop icons in their student ID’s! (Since the senior photo will be featured in the yearbook, of course!)

In my family crazy doesn't skip a generation! #NFID18 pic.twitter.com/KUNAYH3AsG — Jasmine Victoria (@jasminecarter10) September 14, 2017

My teacher asked why I didn't have my homework, I told her swiper finessed it #NFID18 pic.twitter.com/EiCT76Nd1p — Natalie George (@nataliegeorge21) September 14, 2017

#NFID18 This may be First Sunday but I'm waiting on that last school day. pic.twitter.com/uDMEkuKvZX — K (@Roland_Renae) September 14, 2017

Mom get out of my room Im experimenting #NFID18 pic.twitter.com/ySy3uthqWR — Zach Goldberg (@Goldberg_Zach23) September 14, 2017

I don't want to be a laundress. I want to be Famous. #NFID18 pic.twitter.com/ZNYh9Q8rZB — Morgan (@Morgan_S_B_22) September 14, 2017

If I become a model I won't have to work, study or think ever again! #NFID18 pic.twitter.com/B12dSG7WXv — Elisa Bills (@elisabills) September 14, 2017

SO AMAZING!!