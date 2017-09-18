Denim, Double Jeans, Money, Fashion Trend

New Fashion Trend ‘Double Jeans’ Cost A Ridiculous Amount Of Money

By Nathan Vicar
(AMP) — Denim designers have invented some fashion looks lately.

First we were introduced to JNCOs. Then recently designers tried to sell us fake mud jeans for $425.  We now have been introduced to “double jeans.”

Apparently for some jean designers one waistband isn’t enough.

London based designer Natasha Zinko sewed an extra waistband onto what looks like an average pair of jeans.

jeans 2 New Fashion Trend Double Jeans Cost A Ridiculous Amount Of Money

(Source: ShopBop.com)

The new fashion trend cost only $695.  However, the jeans are sadly sold out on ShopBop.com.

 

 

MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music And Culture

Kendrick Lamar to Perform at The Palace this July
Kendrick Lamar to Perform at The Palace this JulyTravis Scott and D.R.A.M. will open.

