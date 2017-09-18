Chance the Rapper Joins Stephen Colbert for ‘Emmy’ Open

Music stars hit the small screen to celebrate TV, roast Trump and reunite.
By Hayden Wright

Last night’s Primetime Emmy Awards celebrated the year’s best television, from Veep to Big Little Lies and The Handmaid’s Tale. In a room full of film and TV icons, a handful of music stars helped keep host Stephen Colbert’s ceremony feeling fresh and loose, including Chance the Rapper who assisted Colbert on show opener by dropping a surprise verse on the emcee’s song and dance number.

“I love television, it’s a pleasant distraction/But just imagine taking action/I like Brooklyn Nine-Nine, in fact I’m addicted/But where’s the cop show where one gets convicted?” he rapped, peppering his TV reviews with timely cultural observations.

Watch Chance the Rapper’s cameo in the Emmy opening number below:

 

