Beyoncé Pays Cast of Broadway’s ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ Surprise Visit

By Scott T. Sterling

The cast of Tony-winning Broadway play Dear Evan Hansen got the surprise of a lifetime over the weekend when Beyoncé popped backstage to say hello.

Shell-shocked cast members shared the magical moment backstage at the Music Box Theatre on social media, including Laura Dreyfuss who captioned her Instagram photo of Beyoncé with the cast, “I’m not okay.”

Lead cast member Ben Platt captioned his photo: “The alien called me an alien and I’m no longer living.”

It looked to be quite a date night for Beyoncé and JAY-Z, with the singer posting some glamorous shots of their night out on Instagram. See them all below.

I'm not okay

The alien called me an alien and I'm no longer living. 📷: @benjpasek

