App, Queue Line, iQueue

App Allows You To Pay People To Wait In Line For You

Filed Under: App, In Line, iQueue, Start Up, Wait
(Source: Flickr/Lars Plougmann)

(AMP) — Feeling lazy and don’t want to wait in line? There’s an app for that, obviously.

A new startup named iQueue, is offering to stand in line for you, at a cost.

The service currently has 10 professional “queuers” on its team, consisting of students and homemaker, according to a report by news outlet Today.

There are various “queuing packages” available on their website. Prices range from $15 (S$20) per hour, to a bulk-rate 18 hour package, going for $185.

capture10 App Allows You To Pay People To Wait In Line For You

(Source: iqueuesg.com)

The Singapore based company says they provide live photo and video updates with a 15-minute interval.

iQueue says their most popular requests are concert tickets, sneakers, mobile phones and food items.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 AMP Radio - More Hit Music Every Hour

MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music And CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.
Kendrick Lamar to Perform at The Palace this JulyTravis Scott and D.R.A.M. will open.

Listen Live