App Allows You To Pay People To Wait In Line For You

(AMP) — Feeling lazy and don’t want to wait in line? There’s an app for that, obviously.

A new startup named iQueue, is offering to stand in line for you, at a cost.

The service currently has 10 professional “queuers” on its team, consisting of students and homemaker, according to a report by news outlet Today.

There are various “queuing packages” available on their website. Prices range from $15 (S$20) per hour, to a bulk-rate 18 hour package, going for $185.

The Singapore based company says they provide live photo and video updates with a 15-minute interval.

iQueue says their most popular requests are concert tickets, sneakers, mobile phones and food items.