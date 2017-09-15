Palmer Paints, Stained Face, Pink, Viral, Michigan, Photo

Woman Tests ‘Wash Off Paint’ By Covering Entire Face – It Doesn’t End Well [IMAGE]

Filed Under: Image, Pink, Poster Paint, viral
(Source: Twitter/@LeleTill)

By Nathan Vicar
@NathanVicar

(AMP) — There are some things in life that are just generally not good ideas.  One of those ideas is painting your face fluorescent, glittery pink.

A woman posted a hilarious photo on Twitter about accidentally staining her face pink after using paint.

The woman, named Leah, allegedly applied ‘washable’ glitter poster paint made by Michigan-based manufacturer Palmer Paint Products.

The photos first show the paint applied thickly to her skin and then with a pink-stained face after washing it off.

Despite the bottle labelled ‘poster paint,’ a message says: “Washes easily off skin and out of most fabrics.”

“See you in court Palmer Paint Products,” wrote Leah.

You live and you learn.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 AMP Radio - More Hit Music Every Hour

MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music And CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.
Kendrick Lamar to Perform at The Palace this JulyTravis Scott and D.R.A.M. will open.

Listen Live