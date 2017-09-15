Woman Tests ‘Wash Off Paint’ By Covering Entire Face – It Doesn’t End Well [IMAGE]

By Nathan Vicar

(AMP) — There are some things in life that are just generally not good ideas. One of those ideas is painting your face fluorescent, glittery pink.

A woman posted a hilarious photo on Twitter about accidentally staining her face pink after using paint.

The woman, named Leah, allegedly applied ‘washable’ glitter poster paint made by Michigan-based manufacturer Palmer Paint Products.

The photos first show the paint applied thickly to her skin and then with a pink-stained face after washing it off.

Despite the bottle labelled ‘poster paint,’ a message says: “Washes easily off skin and out of most fabrics.”

“See you in court Palmer Paint Products,” wrote Leah.

You live and you learn.