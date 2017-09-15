Sia Unveils ‘Rainbow’ Song from ‘My Little Pony’ Movie

By Scott T. Sterling 

Sia has debuted “Rainbow,” the lead single from My Little Pony: The Movie, Original Motion Picture Soundtrack.

The song is sung from the perspective of the character Sia voices for the film, Songbird Serenade.

The album will also feature songs by Lukas Graham, Rachel Platten, DNCE, and more along with songs from the film sung by the star-studded cast which includes Taye Diggs, Zoe Saldana, Kristin Chenoweth, and Emily Blunt, among others.

The full soundtrack will be released on September 22. Check out Sia’s latest below.

 

 

