Rihanna’s Third Annual Diamond Ball Draws Beyoncé, JAY-Z & More

Riri and Queen Bey even posed for a photo together.
Filed Under: beyonce, Jay-Z, Rihanna
Photo: Taylor Hill / FilmMagic / Getty Images

By Jon Wiederhorn

A cavalcade of A-list stars attended Rihanna’s third annual Diamond Ball last night at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City.

Related: Rihanna Gives Fans a Chance to Win Diamond Ball Tickets

Kendrick Lamar and Calvin Harris performed, while Dave Chappelle served as master of ceremonies. Other big names in attendance included Leonardo DiCaprio, Jamie Foxx, Trevor Noah and JAY-Z and Beyoncé, who made a date night out of the event (via USA Today).

At one point in the evening, Rihanna and Beyoncé posed for a photo together, and onlookers caught the striking moment on Twitter.

Rihanna’s Diamond Ball, which raises money for the Clara Lionel Foundation, was created in 2012 to support education, health and emergency initiatives around the globe.

More From 98.7 AMP Radio - More Hit Music Every Hour

MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music And CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.
Kendrick Lamar to Perform at The Palace this JulyTravis Scott and D.R.A.M. will open.

Listen Live